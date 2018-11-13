Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Meristem LLP

Meristem LLP reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Meristem LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,291,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after buying an additional 1,671,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

