PFO Global (PFGBQ) vs. Novume Solutions (NVMM) Critical Survey

PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) and Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PFO Global and Novume Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFO Global $3.40 million 0.01 -$15.66 million N/A N/A Novume Solutions $22.13 million 0.46 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

Novume Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PFO Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Novume Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of Novume Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PFO Global and Novume Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Novume Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novume Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 578.57%. Given Novume Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novume Solutions is more favorable than PFO Global.

Profitability

This table compares PFO Global and Novume Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFO Global N/A N/A N/A Novume Solutions -18.26% -210.88% -38.39%

Summary

Novume Solutions beats PFO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFO Global Company Profile

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

Novume Solutions Company Profile

Novume Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors. The company also provides risk mitigation and crisis management services comprising predictive intelligence, business continuity, risk assessment, crisis management and communications, emergency and cyber incident response, behavioral risk and threat assessment, and workplace violence prevention. In addition, it offers BERTHA, a behavioral risk and threat assessment program, to identify early warning signs that may be exhibited by an individual before they are on a path to violence. Further, the company provides specialty staffing services, which include specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and various group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Additionally, it offers compensation assessments, program maturity effectiveness, event impact management reviews, and IT resiliency and critical supply analyses services; and automated traffic safety enforcement solutions, including speed, red light, and move-over and distracted driving camera systems, as well as citation management software and secure electronic evidence storage systems. Novume Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

