PFSweb (PFSW) PT Set at $12.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PFSweb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $6.68 on Friday. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 205.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 693,474 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

