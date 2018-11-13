PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.83 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Tufts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

