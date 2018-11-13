PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHAS. Citigroup started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,026. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Tufts purchased 20,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras purchased 300,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

