Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,699. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In related news, insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,020 shares of company stock worth $6,467,271. Insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.