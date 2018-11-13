Pi Financial Lowers Vecima Networks (VCM) Price Target to C$8.60

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.60 in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$8.19 and a 12-month high of C$10.12.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells products that enable broadband access to cable, wireless, and telephony networks. Its solutions allow service providers to bridge the final network segment that connects a system directly to end-users, commonly referred to as the the last mile', by overcoming the bottleneck resulting from insufficient carrying capacity in last-mile infrastructures.

