Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 154,053 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,747,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Bank of America by 84.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,859,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,776,000 after purchasing an additional 74,794 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

