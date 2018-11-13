Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

OVID has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of OVID opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 81.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 295,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

