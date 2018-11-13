Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

DLPH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,729,000 after acquiring an additional 943,977 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,313,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279,201 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,275,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,144,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,270,000 after buying an additional 70,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

