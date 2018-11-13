Pivotal Research Lowers Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Price Target to $60.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price lowered by Pivotal Research from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,848. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 144,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

