PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00020658 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $74.19 million and $541,839.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026291 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bisq, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Binance, Trade By Trade and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

