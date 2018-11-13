Planet Fitness (PLNT) Shares Gap Down to $51.10

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $51.10. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 449293 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $5,385,656.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,205.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,012 shares of company stock worth $21,164,158 in the last 90 days. 16.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,098,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

