Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) will post sales of $499.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Platform Specialty Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.20 million and the lowest is $496.00 million. Platform Specialty Products reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Platform Specialty Products.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Platform Specialty Products has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, EVP John Edward Capps bought 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $502,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,419.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 549,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $6,022,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 881,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,236,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,152,000 after buying an additional 790,068 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth $3,690,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth $9,525,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

