Playtech (PTEC) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 706 ($9.23) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Playtech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 774.64 ($10.12).

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 455.30 ($5.95) on Monday. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.