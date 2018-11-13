Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect Plaza Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/plaza-retail-reit-plz-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.