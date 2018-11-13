Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,730 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.55% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

