PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-shares-sold-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.