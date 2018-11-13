Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 39,363 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $63,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,523 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $87,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen raised QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

