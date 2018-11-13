PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (DBC) Short Interest Up 222.6% in October

PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (BMV:DBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,083,102 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the October 15th total of 645,763 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,058,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 15,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBC stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund has a 12 month low of $246.70 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

