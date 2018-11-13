PPDAI Group (PPDF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.16 million for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 25.95%.

PPDF opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. PPDAI Group has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

