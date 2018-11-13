PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,500,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,564,635,000 after buying an additional 1,387,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 68.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,520,000 after buying an additional 1,724,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,498,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,831,000 after buying an additional 119,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $327,975,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PPG Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,051,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,527,000 after buying an additional 401,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ppg-industries-inc-ppg-holdings-lifted-by-capital-analysts-llc.html.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.