Pra Group (PRAA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) in a research note published on Friday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pra Group’s FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pra Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Pra Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.60. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geir Olsen sold 119,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $4,474,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $50,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,692 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 90,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Pra Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 482,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.