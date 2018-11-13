PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. PressOne has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,150.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00144912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00240886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.99 or 0.10756285 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010012 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

