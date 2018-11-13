Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2,855.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,174 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 96,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

