Principal Financial Group (PFG) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,479. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,108,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 25,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 790,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 955,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,445.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 802,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 770,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

