Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $307.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Utz sold 2,341 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $65,103.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,000 and sold 17,341 shares valued at $431,803. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

