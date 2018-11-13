Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cummins were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.72 and a 52-week high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,937.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,495 shares of company stock worth $3,974,777 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

