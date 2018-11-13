Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in BB&T by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BB&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 59,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/private-advisor-group-llc-boosts-position-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.