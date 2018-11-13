Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $114.42 and a 12 month high of $139.27.

