Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 339,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

