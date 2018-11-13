Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,964,000 after buying an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $112,171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $904,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,571. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

