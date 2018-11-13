Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2,294.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$62.97” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,878. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

