Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Provident Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 6th” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/provident-financial-holdings-inc-prov-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14-on-december-6th.html.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.