Prudential plc (PRU) Receives GBX 2,142.20 Average PT from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,142.20 ($27.99).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,144 ($28.02) to GBX 2,076 ($27.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,270 ($29.66) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

LON:PRU traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,616 ($21.12). 5,408,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In other news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total transaction of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Insiders have bought 35 shares of company stock valued at $57,904 over the last quarter.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

