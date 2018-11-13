PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $847,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

