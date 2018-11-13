PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459,360 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.89% of PulteGroup worth $201,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,112,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 106,483 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,987,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,893,000 after buying an additional 464,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,096,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,022,000 after buying an additional 2,136,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,711,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,466,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PulteGroup by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,812,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,614,000 after buying an additional 1,007,452 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

