Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $85,032.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $121,243.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $23,904,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $755,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 228,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 65.2% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ivory Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $9,346,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.