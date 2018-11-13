Pure Storage (PSTG) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.28. 3,992,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,276,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $121,243.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,417 shares of company stock worth $9,010,080. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

