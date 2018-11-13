Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $134,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,339,639.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $9,661,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,257,945 shares of company stock worth $391,944,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

