Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, August 10th. MED reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

GNK stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $433.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,717.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $254,800.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

