Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc (IBG) Lowered by National Bank Financial

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Dale Elson Richmond bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Also, Director Michael Joseph Nobrega bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,452.00. Insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock worth $317,730 in the last quarter.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.