Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (K) Cut by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Shares of K opened at C$3.34 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.29 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

