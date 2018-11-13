Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Cut by William Blair (FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million.

FC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

