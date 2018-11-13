QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 6,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

