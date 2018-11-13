Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Qiwi worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter worth $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter worth $158,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter worth $359,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 94.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 16.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 28.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

QIWI stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.31. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $17.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/qiwi-plc-qiwi-shares-sold-by-penserra-capital-management-llc.html.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.