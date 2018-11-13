Qorvo (QRVO) Shares Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as low as $62.39 and last traded at $63.70. Approximately 134,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,441,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.95.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,094 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $147,668.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 3,086 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $253,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,258 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,549.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,882 shares of company stock worth $2,316,400. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 90,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

