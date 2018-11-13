Quest Diagnostics (DGX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2018 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Quest Diagnostics was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Quest Diagnostics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/19/2018 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2018 – Quest Diagnostics was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,914.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 743,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 706,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,845,000 after buying an additional 648,706 shares during the last quarter. Tavio Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $39,866,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $36,503,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

