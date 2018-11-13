Quidel Co. (QDEL) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Quidel in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of QDEL opened at $63.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Quidel has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Quidel’s revenue was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $1,646,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,832,311.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $939,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,592 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quidel by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after buying an additional 56,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quidel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $25,441,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Quidel by 16.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Quidel by 26.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

