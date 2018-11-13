Quorum Health Corp (QHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quorum Health’s earnings. Quorum Health reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quorum Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quorum Health.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $460.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 248.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 8th.

Shares of QHC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 269,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,868. The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.84. Quorum Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 1,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 789,598 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 542,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

